Democrats wrap impeachment case, urging Trump be convicted

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP)— Democrats rested their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Thursday, saying he incited insurrection after losing re-election and is so dangerous he should be barred from holding office again.

After two days of presentations, including hours of graphic video from the pro-Trump riot that swept the Capitol January 6, Democratic impeachment managers called on senators to vote for conviction.

"We humbly, humbly ask you to convict president Trump for the crime (of) which he is overwhelmingly guilty," Representative Joe Neguse said.

"If you don't, if we pretend this didn't happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who is to say it won't happen again?"

Trump's defence lawyers will deliver their case on Friday, arguing that Trump cannot be held personally responsible for the deadly assault on Congress.

They also argue that the trial itself is unconstitutional because Trump is now out of office, although the Senate rejected this argument earlier this week.

In a prebuttal of those arguments, Democratic impeachment leader Jamie Raskin told senators to apply "common sense," pointing out that Trump stood by, doing nothing, for two hours as his supporters rampaged through Congress.

"Why did president Trump not tell his supporters to stop the attack on the Capitol as soon as he learned about it?" Raskin asked. "As our constitutional commander in chief, why did he do nothing to send help?"

Earlier, President Joe Biden said the video evidence against his 74-year-old predecessor presented at the Senate trial may change "some minds."

But despite what even some Republicans have said was a strong prosecution, Trump retains an unshakeable grip on the party, making conviction highly unlikely. It would take a two-thirds majority, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join the Senate's 50 Democrats.