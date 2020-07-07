Dengue outbreak now over

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says the dengue outbreak is over.

He made the announcement during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

Dr Tufton noted Jamaica has been dealing with the outbreak of dengue within the population since January 2019.

“I am happy to announce that based on the most recent data coming out of the National Epidemiological Unit, the dengue outbreak is now officially over,” he said.

The minister said this means the country is no longer having cases of dengue above the threshold case.

He said in the last four months, Jamaica has seen below threshold numbers, including 37 cases in March, two cases in April, eight in May and two in June.

Dr Tufton noted that to minimise the impact of vector-borne diseases and dengue, the ministry: