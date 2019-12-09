Dengue the focus of town hall meeting

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton will this evening address a town hall meeting focused on the management of dengue and mosquito breeding sites.

The meeting, which is expected to begin at 6:00 pm, will be held at Zorn Moravian Church in Christiana, Manchester.

Just last week the health ministry disclosed that it purchased eight new Toyota pickup trucks at a cost of $48.2 million to enhance vector control activities in some parishes.

In November, the minister said some 6,000 notices were served to people failing to destroy mosquito breeding sites on their properties.