Denham Town police nab 22-y-o with firearm

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged a 22-year-old man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a handgun by the Denham Town Police early this morning.

According to the police, a team of officers were on patrol about 12:35 am when the man was stopped and searched.

A Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.