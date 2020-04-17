Denham Town police probe three deaths and shooting in separate incidents

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Denham Town police are probing the deaths of three men and the injuring of a woman in two incidents today.

The police said about 2:30 am, lawmen were called to Torrington Park, Kingston 5 after residents heard explosions.

On arrival at the scene, the police said they saw a house on fire. The Jamaica Fire Brigade was summoned and the fire was extinguished.

The police said checks at the premises revealed the bodies of 30-year-old Romario Raymond and 20-year-old Clifton Grant, both of Torrington Park addresses. The bodies were subsequently removed to the morgue.

Hours later, in a separate incident, 16-year-old Dave Tyrell of Drummond Street, Kingston 14 was shot and killed and a woman injured by an unknown assailant about 9:45 am on Bond Street.

Reports are that Tyrell was standing on Bond Street when he was approached by a gunman who opened fire hitting him.

The woman, who was in the same vicinity, was shot and injured during the incident.

Both were taken to hospital where Tyrell was pronounced dead and the woman admitted for treatment.

Investigations continue.