Denise Daley apologises for remarks at political meeting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Eastern St Catherine, Denise Daley, has apologised for statements made earlier this week at a political meeting in West Rural St Andrew where she described her opponents as “green” people and declared that they are not welcomed in her constituency.

In a statement from the PNP today, Daley said her remarks from the political platform was not intended to offend, but based on all of the subsequent commentaries surrounding the statement, she now understands that it was not appropriate and regrets making such remarks.

She said whereas she had no intention of removing anyone from her constituency based on their affiliation, it did not change the interpretation and the fact that it could generate unease among residents in sections of her constituency.

She emphasised that throughout her 31 years as a representative at the local and national levels she has enjoyed warm relations with political opponents and was therefore offering no excuses for her statement.

The PNP said Daley offers a full apology to her constituents, the Political Ombudsman, the party, and the people of Jamaica for the remarks made and said she will continue to conduct herself in a matter consistent with peace and goodwill, and the lowering of political tension and tribalism.