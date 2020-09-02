Dennis Zulu appointed director of ILO Caribbean office

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad— The directorate of the International Labour Organization (ILO) has appointed Zambian national Dennis Zulu director of ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean with effect from September 1, 2020.

Prior to his current assignment, Zulu worked as director for the ILO country office in Abuja with responsibility for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone; and was representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to the ILO, Zulu brings extensive experience and knowledge of key issues to the Caribbean office. As director of ILO-Abuja, he led development projects and activities on employment creation, entrepreneurship development, microfinance and social dialogue.

Before joining the ILO in 2003, Zulu worked in academia and the private sector in his home country. In the ILO, he has worked in various positions, including programme officer in the ILO office in Zambia, ILO coordinator for the UN pilot “Delivering As One” programmes in Mozambique, and UN advisor on youth employment and empowerment to the Liberian Government.

“I feel deeply honoured and privileged to have been afforded the opportunity to lead the ILO support towards the promotion of decent work in the region. I therefore look forward to working with all the tripartite constituents in the region towards achieving decent work for all in the Caribbean,” says Zulu.

Zulu holds a degree in economics and public administration from the University of Zambia; a post graduate diploma from Stellenbosch University, South Africa; and a Master's degree in business administration (corporate finance and strategic planning) from Mzumbe University, Tanzania.