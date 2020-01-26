Deportee, attempted murder convict said involved in cop's injury by taxi

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say the man wanted in connection with an incident where a cop was mowed down by a taxi in Kingston last week was a deportee from the United States who was convicted for attempted murder.

The officer was injured on duty at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Worthington Avenue in St Andrew, after he signalled the taxi to stop.

The taxi driver disobeyed the cop's orders, mowed him down, and sped away. The vehicle was found abandoned a short while after the incident, after it was identified using Jamaica Eye technology.

The driver's name and picture are expected to be released later today.