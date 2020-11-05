Deportee charged with murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Thirty-six-year-old deportee Lionel Davidson was yesterday charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tafari Miller.

The police said that about 7:40 pm on Thursday, April 2, Davidson and Miller reportedly had an argument which escalated into a fight.

Davidson then reportedly stabbed Miller and escaped.

The police were summoned and Miller was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation was launched and Davidson was later arrested.

His court date is being finalised.