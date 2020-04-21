Deportees arrive in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-six deportees arrived in Jamaica from the United States today, according to the Ministry of National Security.

The ministry said the Jamaican nationals would undergo a COVID-19 screening and be quarantined for two weeks in a facility designated by the Government.

The ministry noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness recently conducted sensitisation sessions with staff at the facility, detailing potential health risks of COVID-19 and how to detect and report signs of the virus.

The security ministry said that while under quarantine, the deportees will be screened twice daily by medical officers.

At the end of the quarantine period, those who are cleared by health officials will be released to family members, the ministry said.