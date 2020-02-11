Deportees arrive in Jamaica from UK
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 17 individuals deported from the United Kingdom have now arrived in Jamaica at the police processing facility on Merrion Road in Kingston.
They are currently being processed by the police.
The British Home Office said the list includes 17 criminals with a combined sentence of 75 years and one life sentence, who arrived on a charter flight.
This includes a combined total of 15.5 years for rape, 16 years for violent offences, almost 29 years for drug-related offences, including Class A drugs, and 14 years for robbery with possession of firearms.
