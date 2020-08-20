Deposit Insurance Coverage limit doubled

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service says effective August 31, the maximum payout to depositors under the Deposit Insurance Act (DIA), will be doubled.

In a statement today, the ministry said the payment has increased to $1.2 million from the previous $600,000.

The ministry said the increase was effected through a Ministerial Order that has been approved by both Houses of Parliament.

“At this threshold, approximately 97 per cent of all accounts at deposit taking institutions are covered under the Deposit Insurance Scheme (DIS),” the statement said.

The DIA, which allowed for the creation of the Jamaica Deposit Insurance Corporation (JDIC) to establish and manage the DIS, was enacted in 1998.

Under the DIS, deposit insurance protection is provided to depositors of commercial banks, merchant banks and building societies (member institutions/policyholders).

Portfolio minister Dr Nigel Clarke said, “the doubling in the maximum payout under the Deposit Insurance Act will help increase depositors' confidence in deposit taking institutions, support market discipline, and of course ensure continued financial system stability.”

According to the ministry, JDIC periodically reviews its deposit insurance coverage framework to ensure its continued credibility and adequate protection of depositors. Increases are considered based on various factors, including type of deposit products, composition and size of deposits, developments in the regulatory and policyholders' environment and the wider macroeconomic environment including the impact of inflation and exchange rate.

Since JDIC's commencement of operations, the insurance coverage was previously increased twice, the ministry said. It was increased from $200,000 to $300,000 in 2001 and then to $600,000 in 2007.