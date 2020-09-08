Deputy mayor calls on councillors to protect the most vulnerable

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, is calling on his colleagues to ensure that measures are put in place to protect the most vulnerable across the Corporate Area, particularly during the hurricane season.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) today at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, he reminded the councillors that the Atlantic hurricane season is active, and the most vulnerable persons are at risk.

“We must remain vigilant in the execution of our duties to ensure that the residents are safe, and kept informed,” he said, adding that the corporation's drain cleaning programmes are proactive in “helping to reduce the impact of the heavy rains, especially in flood-prone areas”.

He said that councillors must continue their efforts to protect the vulnerable members in their divisions, and be unwavering in their commitment to build and improve infrastructure, while also managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must play our part in ensuring that within our divisions, residents abide by the orders of the Government, placing priority on the health and wellness of our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy mayor told the meeting that the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, and school administrators have “carefully crafted” a mixture of online and in-person classes as a “new normal” for students to continue learning “in safe and proper environments”.

“We owe our dedicated teachers, and all front-line workers an immense debt of gratitude for the job that they do,” he said, emphasising that as elected representatives, “together we can build Kingston stronger, coming out of this global pandemic”.