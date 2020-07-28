Despite judge's order, migrant kids remain in ICE custody

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — The US government did not release 100 immigrant children detained with their parents despite this week's deadline set by a judge who had described family detention centres as "on fire" due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Instead, more parents and children were held in the three centres this month than last month, according to government data. Immigration authorities in July have brought into the centres dozens of parents and children, at least 40 of whom have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, according to lawyers who work with detained families, there had been rumors circulating that many or all families would be released by Monday.

At the detention centre in Dilley, Texas, a 3-year-old girl and an11-year-old boy will soon reach a full year in custody with their parents.

"Our families have had a lot of practice in having their hopes lifted and then crushed," said Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, which represents families at the centre.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement today said that it was in compliance with Judge Dolly Gee's June 26 order, which originally set a July 17 deadline for the release of all children held by ICE for more than 20 days. ICE had signaled for weeks that it would not voluntarily free more than 300 parents and children detained at facilities in Texas and Pennsylvania.