Detainees at Spanish Town lock-up relocated

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The Ministry of National Security has reported that detainees at the Spanish Town Police Station lock-up in St Catherine have been relocated following reports of rodent infestation and overcrowding at the facility.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, in a release today, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to improving police facilities island-wide.

“Under Project ROC, the Government is investing in redesigning police stations islandwide and making them customer-friendly, welcoming public spaces,” said Chang.

“From a total of 186 police stations islandwide, most needed significant work,” Chang said, adding that some stations were in total disrepair, others had to be abandoned, and “the men and women of the security force were working under extremely challenging circumstances”.

According to the Ministry, the Spanish Town lock-up had been assessed by the relevant authorities and remedial works are expected to start next month. So far, 19 police stations are being renovated, 24 have been completed and the remaining 17 are expected to start before the end of this financial year, under Project ROC.

Project ROC aims to convert police stations island-wide into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police, the Ministry said.