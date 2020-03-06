Development, Ashenheim roads now two-way

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that Development and Ashenheim Roads, both located in the Three Miles area of St Andrew, have been reverted to two-way roadways.

The roadways were converted to one-way in September 2018 to aid with the redistribution of traffic when the Three Miles intersection was closed for bridge construction works.

The NWA said now that the road works are substantially complete, traffic is being allowed to use some of the roadways as it originally had.

The agency is reminding motorists that Chisolm and Queens Avenue in the Richmond Park area are now also functioning as two-way roadways.