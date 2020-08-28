Development work begins on Seville Heritage Park in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says development work on the Seville Heritage Park in St Ann has begun.

According to Grange, the work, which began last week, is scheduled to be completed by January 2021 at a cost of $10.3 million.

In a statement the ministry said the project is part of the Government's heritage preservation programme.

“This is a continuation of the work we started several years ago to restore the Great House and to develop the grounds into an interpretive park that highlights and memorialises important periods of Jamaica's history,” Grange said.

“Seville Heritage Park is one of the most important heritage sites in Jamaica as it was the site of encounter of the Taínos, Spanish, British and the Africans and we must ensure that it is preserved for future generations,” the minister added.

She noted that the development work at Seville will not only focus on heritage preservation, but also on transforming the site into a world-class heritage tourism attraction in Jamaica.

The project is being funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund. It will include extensive repairs to the roof of the Great House, electrical upgrades, fencing of the park, lighting of the park, installation of air conditioning units in the museum and gift centre, termite treatment, installation of signs and storyboards, landscaping, among other upgrades.

Seville Heritage Park is managed by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.