Devon House management apologises, takes steps to prevent further breaches
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The management of Devon House Development Limited is taking additional steps to prevent any further breaches of COVID-19 protocols.
This follows a move by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, to close popular entertainment spot Reggae Mill on the property after a breach of the government's COVID-19 protocols.
The management in a press release this afternoon expressed deep regret for the violation of the Disaster Risk Management Orders by its tenant.
“We regret this infraction and sincerely apologise to the government of Jamaica that has been working so hard to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have since taken the necessary precautions to prevent any further breaches of the protocols,” the management team said.
Its new measures include increased monitoring of patrons and tenants to ensure the strict adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines, including limited seating, crowd control, enforcement of social distancing, hand sanitising and the wearing of masks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy