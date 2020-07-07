Devon House management apologises, takes steps to prevent further breaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The management of Devon House Development Limited is taking additional steps to prevent any further breaches of COVID-19 protocols.

This follows a move by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, to close popular entertainment spot Reggae Mill on the property after a breach of the government's COVID-19 protocols.

The management in a press release this afternoon expressed deep regret for the violation of the Disaster Risk Management Orders by its tenant.

“We regret this infraction and sincerely apologise to the government of Jamaica that has been working so hard to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have since taken the necessary precautions to prevent any further breaches of the protocols,” the management team said.

Its new measures include increased monitoring of patrons and tenants to ensure the strict adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines, including limited seating, crowd control, enforcement of social distancing, hand sanitising and the wearing of masks.