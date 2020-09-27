Dexta Daps pulls hundreds to NY 'secret' concert

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Dancehall deejay Dexta Daps drew a massive audience for a Brooklyn concert in defiance of COVID-19 recommendations on Saturday night, according to the New York Post.

The report said footage shared on Instagram shows the deejay entertaining what appeared to hundreds of fans in an undisclosed outdoor venue. The event's page advertised it as a "special, exclusive day party at a secret location".

Dexta Daps promoted the concert on his Instagram page with a US$50 cover charge.

In another clip, female singjay Ikaya joined him on stage to entertain the audience, many of whom were not wearing masks.

Under New York's COVID-19 guidelines, outdoor entertainment-related activities are only allowed to resume at 33 per cent capacity and with six feet of distance between people.

Dexter Daps' given name is Louis Grandison.

The Seaview-based artiste is known for songs including Shabba Madda Pot, 7Eleven, and Chinese Jordan.

Brian Bonitto