Dexta Daps to spend night in jail
KINGSTON -- Dexta Daps will be spending tonight (April 8) in a Kingston jail.
The dancehall singjay was brought in for questioning earlier today.
"We are confirming that the police have taken Dexta Daps into custody. He and some others were brought in for questioning in relation to some gang-related activities in the South St Andrew area," Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay told OBSERVER ONLINE. “The investigations are continuing,” she said.
Dexta Daps has retained the legal services of attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie.
"I am unable to say, at this point, the circumstances of his detention; but will be able to do so in a fullsome way tomorrow morning," said Champagnie.
This afternoon, a 14-second video of the singjay being escorted in handcuffs by police officers in the Seaview Gardens community of the Corporate Area made the rounds on social media.
Dexta Daps (given name Louis Grandison) is known for a number of hits such as Morning Love and Shabba Madda Pot.
Brian Bonitto|Associate Editor
