Dexter Pottinger killer gets 12 years for manslaughter

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Romario Brown, the Corporate Area tattoo artist who had confessed to killing popular fashion designer Dexter Pottinger in August 2017, was today sentenced to 12 years in prison in the Home Circuit Court.

The 23-year-old Stony Hill, St Andrew resident pleaded guilty to manslaughter, larceny from the dwelling and simple larceny on April 10.

He was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter, four years for larceny from the dwelling and a year for simple larceny.

However, Justice Lorna Shelly Williams ruled that the sentences are to run concurrently.

The body of the well-known fashion icon was discovered with multiple stab wounds about 5:20 pm at his Yarico Place home in Kingston 20 on August 31.

The court heard that Brown stabbed the designer after he went to his home and while outside on the balcony cutting up marijuana saw Pottinger appear naked with his penis erect.

Pottinger was stabbed 25 times all over his body.

Following the murder, Brown stole Pottinger's car, a television and a watch.

Pottinger had bailed Brown on August 29, the same day that he was reportedly killed by the accused.

Brown was represented by attorneys Donald Bryan and Alexander Shaw.

Tanesha Mundle