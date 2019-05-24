Dexter Pottinger killer gets 12 years for manslaughter
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Romario Brown, the Corporate Area tattoo artist who had confessed to killing popular fashion designer Dexter Pottinger in August 2017, was today sentenced to 12 years in prison in the Home Circuit Court.
The 23-year-old Stony Hill, St Andrew resident pleaded guilty to manslaughter, larceny from the dwelling and simple larceny on April 10.
He was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter, four years for larceny from the dwelling and a year for simple larceny.
However, Justice Lorna Shelly Williams ruled that the sentences are to run concurrently.
The body of the well-known fashion icon was discovered with multiple stab wounds about 5:20 pm at his Yarico Place home in Kingston 20 on August 31.
The court heard that Brown stabbed the designer after he went to his home and while outside on the balcony cutting up marijuana saw Pottinger appear naked with his penis erect.
Pottinger was stabbed 25 times all over his body.
Following the murder, Brown stole Pottinger's car, a television and a watch.
Pottinger had bailed Brown on August 29, the same day that he was reportedly killed by the accused.
Brown was represented by attorneys Donald Bryan and Alexander Shaw.
Tanesha Mundle
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy