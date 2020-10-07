Diaspora delivers Google Classroom workshop for parents

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Diaspora Education Task Force (JDETF) will host a special session aimed at assisting parents to better navigate Google Classroom tomorrow at 7:00 pm.

The taskforce said the workshop follows a series of Google refresh sessions hosted last week by the JDETF which benefited over 4,000 teachers.

Noting the struggles of many parents to navigate the nuances of remote learning on their own, the JDETF said the session to support parents was requested.

“Parents feel outpaced by the technology and it is our intention to engender them to become more adept at using same,” Chair of the JDETF, Dr Dwayne Dyce, said.

“Google Classroom is comprehensive in its approach to bridge the gap between school and home. Parents are at a high advantage when they know how to use the platform as it allows them to check on the students' work and communicate with their teachers,” he continued.

Chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Task Force Action Network (JDTAN), Leo Gilling, stated that, “The partnership of parents and schools is critical at a time like this. It is only through the maintenance of this level of connectivity that our children will not just survive but thrive.”

Interested individuals may get details to join at jdtan.org.

JDTAN is a network of 15 sectoral focused Diaspora task forces with members across 21 countries.