Diaspora integral in cutting Jamaica's food import bill by 50% — Webhy
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Diaspora will have a huge role in helping Jamaica cut its food import bill in half within the next 10 years, according to GraceKennedy Limited CEO, Don Webhy.
Webhy was giving the keynote address at the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Roundtable, held yesterday as part of Jamaica Diaspora Week, which runs from June 14 - 20 under the theme "Unity & Resilience".
The roundtable focused on the topic “Reimagining Diaspora Engagement During and Post COVID”.
In reference to the need for a 50 per cent reduction in the country's food import bill by 2030, Webhy said: “Can you imagine the impact that's going to have on Jamaica and by extension our balance of payment and our rate of exchange?…That is the sort of vision that I am talking about post COVID”.
He noted that the amount of food the country currently imports amounts to US$1 billion.
“I believe, very sincerely, that if we are going to hit that target, our Diaspora, our brothers and sisters outside of Jamaica will play a huge role in meeting that target,” he continued.
He further encouraged Diaspora members to engage with the Jamaica Promotions Corporation to invest in agriculture and agro processing.
