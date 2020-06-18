Fundraising campaign seeks to raise US$50,000 for cops shot in St Catherine
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A GoFundMe campaign supposedly set up by members of the Diaspora and supporting organisations is seeking to raise US$50,000 for the families of the slain and injured cops in the Horizon Park, St Catherine shooting on June 12.
The campaign titled “Help Families of Slain & Injured Jamaican Police”, was launched two days and has so far raised over US$600.
According to the organisers of the campaign, the funds will provide financial support to the families of Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton who were killed during the operation as well as Superintendent Leon Clunis and one other officer who were also injured in the incident.
Read more: FATAL FRIDAY
The campaign was launched by the Jamaica Diaspora Crime Intervention and Prevention Taskforce in partnership with the Jamaica Ex Soldiers Association, Jamaica Ex Police Association of South Florida, Help Jamaica Medical Mission , Sweet Water Blossom Foundation, the Jamaica Diaspora Health Task Force, the Caribbean Edge and Jamaican Lives Matter.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy