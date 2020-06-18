Fundraising campaign seeks to raise US$50,000 for cops shot in St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A GoFundMe campaign supposedly set up by members of the Diaspora and supporting organisations is seeking to raise US$50,000 for the families of the slain and injured cops in the Horizon Park, St Catherine shooting on June 12.

The campaign titled “Help Families of Slain & Injured Jamaican Police”, was launched two days and has so far raised over US$600.

According to the organisers of the campaign, the funds will provide financial support to the families of Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton who were killed during the operation as well as Superintendent Leon Clunis and one other officer who were also injured in the incident.

Read more: FATAL FRIDAY

The campaign was launched by the Jamaica Diaspora Crime Intervention and Prevention Taskforce in partnership with the Jamaica Ex Soldiers Association, Jamaica Ex Police Association of South Florida, Help Jamaica Medical Mission , Sweet Water Blossom Foundation, the Jamaica Diaspora Health Task Force, the Caribbean Edge and Jamaican Lives Matter.