Diaspora task force holds panel discussion in NY on COVID-19
NEW YORK, United States — The Jamaica Diaspora Behavioural Health Task Force will today update countrymen living here on activities to assist Jamaicans and well as how to cope with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a virtual panel discussion.
The discussions, which begin at 8:00 pm, will take place under the theme: 'Coping with COVID-19: Family and community needs during the pandemic'. Among the topics to be discussed are 'Parent-child communication'; 'Self care for parents'; and 'Spiritual perspective and practices relating to the coronavirus outbreak'.
Panellists will include psychologists Dr Grethel Bradford and Dr Beverly Gordon; professors Susan Hamilton and Karlene Tomilson; and pastors Norman Hemmings, Andre Witter and Mary McLaughlin.
Dr Gordon said the panel discussion "will also be used to increase awareness about metal health issues associated with the disease".
Dr Bradford, meanwhile, said she is hoping that some solutions on how to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic will emerge from the discussions.
She said much of the discussions will be geared at Jamaicans at home as an effort will be made to clear up some of the misinformation about COVID-19 and its effect on Jamaicans overseas.
Head of the Jamaica Diaspora Task Force Action Network Leo Gilling will moderate the discussions.
Harold Bailey
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy