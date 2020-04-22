Diaspora task force holds panel discussion in NY on COVID-19

NEW YORK, United States — The Jamaica Diaspora Behavioural Health Task Force will today update countrymen living here on activities to assist Jamaicans and well as how to cope with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a virtual panel discussion.

The discussions, which begin at 8:00 pm, will take place under the theme: 'Coping with COVID-19: Family and community needs during the pandemic'. Among the topics to be discussed are 'Parent-child communication'; 'Self care for parents'; and 'Spiritual perspective and practices relating to the coronavirus outbreak'.

Panellists will include psychologists Dr Grethel Bradford and Dr Beverly Gordon; professors Susan Hamilton and Karlene Tomilson; and pastors Norman Hemmings, Andre Witter and Mary McLaughlin.

Dr Gordon said the panel discussion "will also be used to increase awareness about metal health issues associated with the disease".

Dr Bradford, meanwhile, said she is hoping that some solutions on how to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic will emerge from the discussions.

She said much of the discussions will be geared at Jamaicans at home as an effort will be made to clear up some of the misinformation about COVID-19 and its effect on Jamaicans overseas.

Head of the Jamaica Diaspora Task Force Action Network Leo Gilling will moderate the discussions.

Harold Bailey