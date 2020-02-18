Different fates for sisters accused of theft

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Twenty eight months after two sisters were arrested and charged for snatching over a million dollars, along with electronic devices, from their employers, one sister was freed while the other is awaiting sentencing.

On Monday when the verdict was handed down in the St Catherine Parish Court, Christina Goolgar, who was represented by attorney-at-law Walter G Melbourne, exited the precinct a free woman, while her sister Monique Goolgar, who is represented by attorney-at-law Zara Lewis, awaits her fate.

Prior to senior parish court judge Tara Carr's ruling, the court was told that Christina – who was entrusted with the code for the safe – and her sister, stole the money and the gadgets.

During cross examination by Melbourne, it was revealed that Christina was on a two-week training course when the theft took place.

However, she was the only employee entrusted with the code.

Further cross examination revealed that Christina gave the code to Monique, who was in charge of the store while she was on training even though that was not the arrangement.

Christina, who gave an unsworn statement, also testified that the arrangement was for her to return to the store after the training sessions.

She also testified that she had informed the owner of the store that she shared the safe code with her sister.

Christina's attorney submitted to the court that his client had nothing to do with the store when the theft occurred.

He also submitted that Monique was in charge of the store when the monies and the gadgets were stolen.

Despite Monique's evidence, she was convicted.

Racquel Porter