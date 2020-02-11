Digicel, Flow participate in today's Safer Internet Day celebrations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Telecommunications providers Digicel and Flow will participate in the global celebration of Safer Internet Day today Tuesday, February 11.

Under the hashtag #DigicelSID2020, Digicel said it will be hosting a series of rap sessions, school talks and online discussions involving students from over 30 rural and urban schools in Kingston, St James and Portland.

“We are widening the scope of our efforts this year to cover more topics and empower even more participants to act as ambassadors for safe use of the internet,” Digicel's Public Relations and Communications Manager Elon Parkinson explained.

He said that he hopes that Digicel and its partners can “shine a light on safer online practices, which will inspire others to play their part in reducing and reporting cyberbullying, trolling and online scams that confront young internet users.”

FLOW will also have activities celebrating Safer Internet Day.

Flow said that it has embarked on an educational tour of primary schools across the island and will be hosting a summit for students at Merl Grove High School in Kingston today.

According to Flow, it has already trained some 500 students under the age of 12 to act as “online safety monitors” for their schools, families and communities. Spearheaded by the Flow Foundation, the students are taught the “SMART” rules for online safety and how to escalate problematic online matters to a responsible adult. The company is aiming to train another 500 students by the end of February 2020.

“As an internet service provider, we provide connectivity for thousands of Jamaicans both on mobile and in their homes and schools. We are therefore not only keenly aware of the utility of the world wide web but also the threats in that space and so we feel duty-bound to educate Internet users of all ages about how to protect themselves in the online world,” Stephen Price, Flow Jamaica's Country Manager was quoted as saying.

Safer Internet Day is celebrated annually in over 100 countries during the month of February, and is co-ordinated by the United Kingdom's Safer Internet Service.