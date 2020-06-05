Digicel Foundation donates 1,000 tablets for students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge, has lauded the Digicel Foundation for responding to the education needs of students during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, particularly those with disabilities.

“Digicel has partnered with the Government, across several ministries, to ensure that despite the difficulties presented by the coronavirus, our youths remain connected and their education remains paramount,” he said.

“Children with disabilities have abilities, and it is for us all as stakeholders in the education sector to ensure that our children are part of our learning environment,” he continued.

The state minister was speaking at a ceremony for the handover of 1,000 tablet computers for students at the telecommunications company's headquarters in downtown Kingston yesterday.

Six hundred of the devices were presented to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to support students registered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), while 400 were handed over to the education ministry.

Permanent Secretary in the labour ministry, Collete Roberts Risden, in expressing appreciation, said that the Digicel Foundation has shown its commitment to the disabled community over the years.

“The foundation has assisted us with several projects, for which we are truly grateful,” she noted.

Executive Director of the JCPD, Dr Christine Hendricks, also expressed gratitude.

Recently, the foundation donated 10 tablets to the JCPD for students to continue their schooling online.