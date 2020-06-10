Digicel Foundation donates power washers, mist blowers to correctional services

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Digicel Foundation has donated three power washers and four mist blowers to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to boost its sanitation efforts in the continued fight against COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Security today, the donation was made through the foundation's Operation Sanitise, Advocate, Feed and Enable (SAFE) Mode initiative.

Minister without Portfolio in the ministry, Senator Matthew Samuda welcomed the donation.

He said that the donation, valued at approximately $680,000, will aid the DCS with fumigation and boost the standard of cleanliness within correctional facilities.

“Digicel Foundation has also committed to assisting the DCS with its rehabilitation efforts, by loaning the department a lobby area to host its quarterly mini exposition, which showcases different art pieces made by inmates and wards across correctional institutions,” Samuda added.

He said the foundation has committed to providing materials to be used in several rehabilitation projects that generally involve education, art and craft, woodwork and agro-processing.

“We are grateful for Digicel Foundation's contribution and we look forward to their continued partnership, as we continue to prevent the spread of the virus,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Foundation, Charmaine Daniels said Operation SAFE Mode began in March, and forms a crucial part of the foundation's drive to aid vulnerable, displaced and needy persons, amid the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Daniels said the foundation has contributed to multiple causes including care homes, but for the first time it is focusing its attention on the DCS.

“The correctional facilities caught our attention and we thought of how best we could provide a durable contribution that can be used even after COVID-19,” she said.