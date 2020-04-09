Digicel Unplugged to feature gospel artistes on Good Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Easter edition of the Digicel Unplugged series will take on a gospel theme, featuring artistes Kevin Downswell and Jody Kay James this Good Friday.

The D'Music-powered event will be aired live on Digicel's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages @digiceljamaica at 1:00 pm.

Digicel said the event "will be a thrilling 90 minutes of soulful and uplifting gospel music that's bound to deliver renewed hope and inspire everyone to look forward to a brighter future and new beginnings, even as the nation continues to confront the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)".

Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas is inviting patrons of all ages to join the live event and enjoy what promises to be a thoroughly entertaining and enlightening music experience.

“We want to use the power of gospel music to reach out to everyone and their families in the safety and comfort of their homes,” Douglas said.

“For many Jamaicans, Easter is a time of personal significance and sacrifice. We are thrilled to have Kevin and Jody leading minister to everyone in praise and worship,” she continued.

Digicel said gospel fans can look forward to Downswell lifting his voice in praise when he belts out hits like Close to You, You Make Me Stronger, and If It's Not You.

The company said online concert-goers will also be treated to the powerful voice and motivational messages of Jody Kay James who first won the hearts of the Jamaican public when she sang her way to victory as the winner of Digicel's Rising Stars competition in 2015.

The concert is the second in a series of online entertainment events designed by Digicel to keep everyone 'close while socially distant' during this time.

The first was on March 29, which featured Jesse Royal, Dre Island and Jamila Falak playing in front of an online audience of thousands of viewers.