Digicel announces new CEO for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Digicel this morning announced the appointment of Allison Cole Philbert as its chief executive officer (CEO), here. Her appointment takes effect this month-end. More information later.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT