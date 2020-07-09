Digicel appoints Oliver Coughlan to head C'bean, Central America operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former chief executive officer of Digicel Pacific Oliver Coughlan is to take over the company's operations in the Caribbean and Central America, the telecommunications group confirmed in a press release this morning.

He will report to Digicel's Chairman and Founder. Denis O'Brien.

The role was previously the responsibility of Jean-Yves Charlier, who is stepping down as Digicel Group CEO for family reasons following the recent successful completion of the group's deleveraging process.

Charlier will remain a director of Digicel in a non executive capacity, the company said in its statement.

Coughlan's previous role was as CEO of Digicel's Pacific operations encompassing Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu. Oliver joined Digicel from edotco Group where he was COO.

He previously served as CEO of Digicel Myanmar Tower Company and has also held senior management roles at Esat Digifone where he was CTO/CIO and a member of the Board of Directors for over eight years.