Digicel celebrates International Girls in ICT Day digitally

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Telecommunications firm Digicel has joined the global community in celebrating International Girls in ICT Day today in the only form truly consistent with the day's significance－digitally.

This year the commemorative day goes virtual as Digicel's leading women will host an e-mentorship session under the global theme 'Expand horizons, change attitudes' via Zoom.

The e-mentorship program will involve female students from schools across Jamaica who are focused on pursuing careers in ICT.

This next generation of women in ICT will be inspired by an intimate sharing of experiences, ideas, and success stories as shared by Digicel's director of customer care and experience, Pia Baker, and chief commercial officer, Wenise Davis.

“Now more than ever our girls are empowered and aware of the opportunities opening up for them in the ICT space. Indeed, for us at Digicel, this is underscored by the fact that nearly 50 per cent of our executive team members are women. As such, we are empowering our young women to make their mark in the ICT industry,” said Baker.

“I urge our girls to take advantage of all the field has to offer. This is especially true at a time when the global COVID-19 pandemic has not only restricted movement, but has also forced many organisations to rethink how they conduct business through the use of ICT solutions,” added Baker.

The local commemoration of Girls in ICT Day is another aspect of Digicel's involvement in educating young Jamaicans about the benefits of a career in the industry.

In February, the company spearheaded Jamaica's celebration of Safer Internet Day by convening school talks and rap sessions involving hundreds of students in urban and rural institutions across the country.