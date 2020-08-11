Digicel closes office after employee tests positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Digicel says its Ocean Boulevard building in Kingston will be closed today for deep cleaning and sanitisation of all physical spaces over the next 24 hours after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Noting, that the employee concerned is not based at that location, the company said out of an abundance of caution, it would carry out air purification activities.
“We wanted to make you aware that a member of our Digicel Jamaica staff has tested positive for COVID-19. With the safety and wellbeing of our staff our number one priority, we are activating our agreed COVID-19 response protocols with immediate effect,” the company said.
Digicel said all staff members that have been in immediate contact with the employee have been tested and placed in self-isolation in line with the Ministry of Health and Wellness' protocols.
The company further advised all employees to work from home today while the deep sanitisation and air purification work is carried out.
The office will be open again for normal operations on Wednesday at 7:00 am, Digicel said.
