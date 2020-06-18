Digicel debt reduction process to be completed next week
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Regional telecommunications giant Digicel says it's scheme of arrangement with Digicel Group One Limited (DGL1) — an intermediate financing holding company — is now in effect.
This announcement marks the conclusion of the last significant milestone in the comprehensive debt reduction process that Digicel announced on April 1, which the company said followed extensive prior engagement with a number of large bondholders.
Digicel informed in a statement a short while ago that the debt reduction process is expected to be complete next week following consummation of the previously announced offers to exchange existing debt of Digicel Group Two Limited for various new securities.
The telecoms company outlined that effective completion of the scheme follows overwhelming stakeholder support for the debt reduction process, including the sanctioning of the Scheme by the Bermuda Supreme Court on June 8 and the entry of an order by a federal United States court on June 17, recognising DGL1's proceedings in Bermuda and giving full force and effect to the Scheme in the United States.
Digicel said the comprehensive debt reduction process leaves it well positioned for future growth. Key outcomes of the debt reduction measures include:
- reducing debt by approximately US$1.6 billion to approximately US$5.4 billion;
- reducing annual cash interest costs by US$125 million;
- extending key debt maturities; and
- enhancing liquidity and operational flexibility for continued growth and monetization of Digicel's well-invested infrastructure.
Schemes of arrangement are frequently used by companies to give effect to debt restricting, however it is neither an insolvency nor a bankruptcy process. The Bermuda Scheme of Arrangement enables a company to compromise with creditors, or a class of its creditors on its debts owed.
Any company incorporated in Bermuda, including companies which have their operations overseas and are listed on an overseas stock exchange, can file for a scheme of arrangement.
A scheme requires at least 50 per cent in number, representing 75 per cent in value of those voting in each class to approve the proposed scheme.
