Digicel donates $3.5m more for 100 portable hand washing stations
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Digicel is donating $3.5 million towards the purchase of 100 hand-washing stations to be deployed across the country.
The telecommunications company said the stations will be deployed in convenient locations and will serve as visual cues for persons to practice proper hand hygiene while they move about in public spaces.
It informed that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) will play a vital role in coordinating the installation and maintenance of the units.
Frequent hand washing has proven to be an effective way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. It also reinforces the practice of good hygiene, especially while in public.
In announcing the donation, Chief Operating Officer for Digicel Jamaica, Brian Bennett-Easy said that, as a provider of essential services to the public, the company understands the importance of providing life-saving supplies and support to the people and communities we serve, especially during this time.
“We urge everyone to follow the safety guidelines, and continue to stay safe while socially distant,” he remarked.
In welcoming the donation, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie said that he was pleased with this latest demonstration of public and private sector partnership.
“This is an especially critical component in the whole infrastructure of COVID-19 prevention, and I commend Digicel for once again showing its heart of gold through this expression of corporate social responsibility,” McKenzie said.
Digicel said it is also providing regular text message updates on the coronavirus situation to the public, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which began on early March. The Digicel Foundation has also been supporting children's homes and infirmaries across the country with much-needed cleaning and sanitation supplies.
