Digicel donates 100 handwashing stations to assist homeless, indigent people
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has received 100 handwashing stations valued at $3.5 million from Digicel Jamaica to be installed at infirmaries, municipal buildings and town centres across the island.
The items, in support of the Government's coronavirus (COVID-19) response, were officially handed over to portfolio Minister, Desmond McKenzie, at the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, St Andrew, yesterday.
McKenzie thanked the telecommunications company for the generous donation, which, he said, will assist in safeguarding the health of the homeless and indigent populations.
“It has been a collective response as we, as a country, unite to preserve and maintain those in our country in need of State support,” he said.
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, also thanked Digicel for its support.
“It shows that as a city, we are collaborating with the private sector and that the private sector is making a significant input into our COVID-19 response and also in reaching out to vulnerable groups across the municipalities,” he said.
Public Relations and Communications Manager, Digicel Jamaica, Elon Parkinson, said that the entity is committed to assisting the Government's fight against COVID-19, providing almost $200 million to support initiatives.
“This is part of the package of protection that we are offering to the Government of Jamaica for the people of Jamaica. At Digicel, we consider it our civic duty to be part of the solution to problems that affect our nation,” he added.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management will be providing logistical support, in collaboration with the municipal corporations, to install the stations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy