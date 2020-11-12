Digicel partners with SafeToNet to assist children with internet safety

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Telecommunications provider Digicel has partnered with SafeToNet in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to help keep children safe while using the internet.

In a statement today, Digicel said in light of the students shifting online during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is increased need for digital security.

“Children in particular are vulnerable as they navigate online learning and increased screen time, inadvertently putting themselves at risk of cyberbullying, sextortion and exposure to content that may be inappropriate for their age,” the company said.

According to Digicel, SafeToNet's app uses artificial intelligence to detect and filter risks as they happen, while respecting children's privacy.

“The app empowers children to navigate the digital world by providing them with real-time prompts offering advice on potentially risky cyber interactions, breathing exercises when signs of anxiety and fear are detected, emotional understanding through the use of a dairy that helps them articulate and analyse their feelings, and so much more,” the statement added.

“While parents cannot see what their children are doing, through the app, they are given insight into their child's digital world. This includes information on when high risk messages are sent, their child's proximity to risk, the top five apps used by their child where safety levels can be improved and real-time identification of online issues when they arise,” the statement read.

Digicel Chief Executive Officer for the Caribbean & Central America, Oliver Coughlan, said “Digicel has been working with many online educational platforms to provide children with safe educational resources during this time, but with children spending more time online, we recognise the potential for danger, which is why we've partnered with SafeToNet.”

“We acknowledge and applaud parents for doing their best, but we know that they can't always police their child's online usage, and as children grow into teenagers they're also deserving of a level of privacy and independence as they mature and want to make their own decisions. SafeToNet's technology gives parents peace of mind, because they know that their children's digital well-being is being safeguarded,” he said

SafeToNet Founder and Group CEO, Richard Pursey said, “SafeToNet's priority is keeping children safe online.”

“The app doesn't allow parents to snoop or spy on their kids, but they are given the insight they need to ensure their child is safe. It's a digital age, and most children live their life online, this won't change, so we think it's important to give children the tools they need to navigate the digital world safely,” he said.

“There are dangers that can affect their psychological and, in some cases, physical welfare, but by offering real-time advice and guidance for children and parents about online issues as they arise, the app is able to help when it is needed the most,” he added.

For more information on SafeToNet, and a promotional code for a two-month free trial, Digicel and non-Digicel customers can access the SafeToNet channel in the Discover Services of BiP.