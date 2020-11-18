Digicel says mobile service disruption affecting five parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Digicel Jamaica says damage to fibre optic cables serving cell sites in St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland has led to a disruption of service in these areas.

The utility said its network teams discovered multiple incidents of damage to the cables yesterday, and the damage resulted in a loss of voice and data services to some customers.

“Since then, our network teams have been working around-the-clock to restore services, and have been successful with bringing a number of cell sites back online. However, some customers are still experiencing intermittent service,” the company said.

Customers who are outside of the named parishes may experience difficulty with completing calls or sending internet-based communication to people living in the affected parishes.