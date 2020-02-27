Digicel set to share D'Music at Jamaica Rum Festival

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Digicel is inviting Jamaica Rum Festival patrons to pick a playlist, put on a headphone, sip their favourite cocktail and join the silent party at the D'Music Experience booth this Saturday and Sunday. it and drink. Headlined by the Caribbean's leading music streaming app, D'Music, which features over 40 million local and international tracks, festival-goers will be in for a real treat this weekend.

The eye-catching D'Music Experience booth will be jam-packed with features including luxurious music-themed areas and a 'silent zone' with wireless D'Music headphones for patrons to tune in to different genres of music, including an exclusive Jamaica Rum Festival playlists featuring the hottest local artistes. To keep them in the groove long after the festival is over, Digicel customers who download the app for the first time, will walk away with free 30-day D'Music access.

“No matter what your musical preference, the D'Music Experience Booth has something to suit every taste. That's why we're inviting everyone to come sip and groove with us,” said Nasha-Monique Douglas, Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel Jamaica. She continued: “As the digital lifestyle partner to our customers, this one-of-a-kind experience is about creating more unique experiences for our customers to live their best digital lives.”

In addition to the D'Music streaming experience, Digicel customers at the event will be able to win fantastic prizes while they enjoy the benefits of the complimentary access to high-speed Digicel Wi-Fi. Superfast Digicel LTE mobile data service completes the options for patrons to connect, like and share their favourite Jamaica Rum Festival moments.

While the D'Music Music Experience booth promises to wow patrons, music lovers won't have to wait till this weekend to rock out as the app is available for free to download through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The D'Music app is available across the Caribbean and Central America, focusing on local and regional content, while offering more than 40 million tracks from artistes around the world.