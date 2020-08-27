Digital meters not driving up light bills, finds OUR
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it has been cleared by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) following investigations into reports of excessive billing linked to the new advanced utility/smart meters.
The report, published on July 31, found JPS' new meters to be performing satisfactorily.
“The OUR concluded, from the evidence presented, that the new meters, installed between January 2017 and June 2019, are not necessarily the driver for excessive electricity consumption,” the power company said in a statement yesterday.
It noted that the investigation was conducted to determine the extent of consumption changes being experienced by customers after a meter change, and the possible factors for such changes.
“With the investigation now completed, JPS is pleased with the satisfactory rating from the OUR which confirms that the integrity and functionality of the technology is up to standard,” said the company.
