Direct deposit to transform payment system at the courts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Judiciary of Jamaica has introduced direct deposit payments as a more efficient and convenient way to collect maintenance, jury duty stipends and reimbursement of bail bonds from the relevant courts.

Director of Court Administration, Tricia Cameron-Anglin, described direct deposit as game-changing for the courts, adding that several cheques have become stale-dated because of non-collection. This, the administration said, forms part of the Judiciary’s strategic plan to make the courts more efficient and more service-oriented.

Cameron-Anglin said direct deposit will assist the Court Administration Division (CAD) in improving its internal payment process.

She also noted that recipients of maintenance monies can also benefit from the direct deposit, an additional option to the Cash Card, which they already use.

Meanwhile, Cameron-Anglin is encouraging court users to utilise other payment options such as: point of sale (POS) and Cash Card for an efficient, convenient and reliable customer experience at the courts.

She said individuals who do not have bank accounts are encouraged to utilise the Cash Card system.

The Cash Card is a payment method that allows people to collect maintenance payments using their Cash Cards, even if they do not have bank accounts.

Additionally, individuals paying fines for traffic tickets, bail bonds and maintenance payments may use the POS machines, which accept both debit and credit cards, and are available at all courts, which collect such fines, the administration said.

Individuals wishing to sign up for direct deposit, can visit their nearest court office. The form is also available online (www.cad.gov).