Disabled community gets extension to apply for Govt's CARE Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Persons with disabilities will be given another chance to apply for a grant under Government's COVID Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme.

According to the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) the extension period will run from August 1 until August 22.

The programme which is implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the JCPD, is a temporary one-off grant to help cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 CARE grant Programme represents the Government's effort to make provisions to assist persons with disabilities, who are most affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to put them in a better position to recover.

Chief Technical Director of the council, Dione Jennings, said the extension of the application period is to facilitate the existing eligible applicants, as well as new target groups.

She said the target will include children with disabilities, persons over 65 with disabilities, and persons with disabilities who have been recently registered up to June 30.

Jennings said all applicants should possess a valid Tax Registration Number (TRN).

She added that Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will be making preparations to facilitate persons with disabilities to obtain a TRN.

“This component of the CARE programme is for persons who are unemployed, informally employed, or those who have not benefitted from any of the other We Care Programmes,” she said.

Persons with disabilities who are eligible should apply at https://app.wecare.gov.jm/pwd-application or they may visit the six registration centres:

· JCPD Head Office 18 Ripon Road,

· Ministry of Labour and Social Security Parish Offices

· Jamaica Society for the Blind

· Jamaica Association for the Deaf

· Jamaica Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities

· Combined Disabilities Association

For further information, persons may contact the JCPD at: 876-968-8373/968-0623/618-1133.Whatsapp: 876-807-0383; or www.jcpdja.com.