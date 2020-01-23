Disinfectant mats to be installed at Norman Manley Airport
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says disinfectant mats will be installed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston as part of the Government's efforts to reduce the risk of plant and animal pests entering the country.
Speaking at the launch of the International Year of Plant, portfolio minister Audley Shaw said the installation will begin on February 1.
Shaw said that the measure was being undertaken as a pilot exercise and is aimed at protecting the country's agricultural sector.
He said that last January, the ministry in collaboration with the Trade Board implemented a mandatory pre-border sanitisation of used vehicles imported into the island. This he said was to prevent soil, which is a major carrier of pests, from entering the country.
“The ministry is also working with the Mexican Government and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on an agriculture canine programme to help reduce the number of unauthorised plants and crops being smuggled into the country,” the minister said.
In addition, he said the government was moving to modernised the Plant Quarantine Act, to make it more comprehensive.
“Soon Jamaica will have a modern plant health act in line with international standards,” he said.
