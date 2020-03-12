Disney to shut theme parks, cruise line over virus

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP)— Disney will close its giant California theme park and pull the releases of major blockbusters including "Mulan," it announced Thursday, as coronavirus fears shuttered a slew of concerts, festivals and attractions across the US.

Disneyland is the world's second-most visited theme park, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day. The attraction in Anaheim will remain shut at least until the end of March.

"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure," the company said in a statement.

California officials had called for large gatherings to be cancelled across the state to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Disney had "made the right call in the interest of public health and agreed to shut down their California parks."

"Expect more announcements like this shortly," he added.

Universal Studios Hollywood, another major theme park in Los Angeles, soon after announced it will also temporarily close beginning Saturday, until at least March 28.

Disney's upcoming blockbuster "Mulan" saw its theatrical release pulled, along with two other Mouse House titles "New Mutants" and "Antlers."

All three films were postponed indefinitely as Disney determines new release dates, with potential theatre slots later this year being considered.

"Mulan," a live-action remake of the 1998 animation based on the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior, had already had its red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, and was set to hit US theatres in two weeks.

Disney will also close its theme parks in Florida and Paris beginning Sunday due to the novel coronavirus.

The closures will last at least until the end of March. Disney Cruise Line will also suspend departures from Saturday through the end of the month.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure," a Disney spokesperson said.