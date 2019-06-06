Dispute as JPS bargaining rights poll conducted outside company gates

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) says representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security were this morning forced to conduct a bargaining rights poll for Jamaica Public Service (JPS) employees outside the gates of the power company's Washington Boulevard compound after being barred from entering the premises.

UCASE General Secretary John Levy told OBSERVER ONLINE that guards from security company Hawkeye manned the gates and denied access to the union and employees from the ministry's Consolation Unit.

Levy said a meeting was held prior to the poll and was agreed upon by all the parties, including JPS, so he found the action of the company “quite unusual”.

However, Winsome Callum, corporate communications director of JPS, has denied the claim, stating that the power company was not expecting the labour ministry representatives at its System Control Centre today.

“Having formally communicated with the ministry, as recently as yesterday, the reasons for the objection to the poll, the company expected that there would have been continued dialogue to bring closure to the matter,” Callum said in an e-mailed response to OBSERVER ONLINE.

She said the company was surprised to find the ministry representatives at the location, in the process of conducting the poll even after their objection.

“JPS has always supported workers' rights to representation, and is a firm believer that all negotiations should be conducted in a spirit of transparency and fairness to all,” Callum stated.

At the same time, Levy said this situation proved to be “an all-time low for industrial relationships” but reiterated that the workers are resolute in getting the fairness they deserve.

He further expressed hope that UCASE will win the majority vote after the ballots are counted.

— Kristal Campbell