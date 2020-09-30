Dispute over woman leads to plumber firing shots

ST ANN, Jamaica - The St Ann Police arrested and charged 33-year-old Christopher Watson, otherwise called 'Max', a plumber of Philadelphia district in Browns Town, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and discharge of a firearm within forty feet of a public space following an incident in his community on Friday, September 25.



Reports are that about 6:00 pm, Watson and a farmer had a dispute over a woman, during which he left and returned with a firearm. Watson then fired several shots in the air at the man's gate then left. The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched. Watson was subsequently arrested and charged yesterday.



His court date is being finalised.