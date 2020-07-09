Dispute with electrician turns deadly in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — A man was on Tuesday charged in connection with the stabbing death of an electrician on Mahoe Road, Cromwelland in St Mary on Friday, June 26

Charged with murder is 24-year-old Rajay Hood who resides in the said area.

According to police reports, Hood hired the now deceased, 55-year-old Paul Forrest, to carry out electrical work at his home.

However, an argument developed between the two, during which Hood reportedly used a knife to stab Forrest several times.

Forrest was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hood was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.