District Constable arrested by IPROB

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) is reporting that a Westmoreland-based District Constable is now in police custody following his arrest yesterday on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

According to IPROB, the arrest was the culmination of an investigation that began in December 2019, when a vendor reported that the District Constable solicited and accepted money from him after he was allegedly found vending in a no-vending zone.

The vendor was reportedly released after the money was paid over.

IPROB investigators said the policeman will now be placed on an identification parade, after which a file will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.