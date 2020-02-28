District Constable charged with breaches of Corruption Prevention Act
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Investigators assigned to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), yesterday arrested and charged a District Constable assigned to the St Elizabeth Police Division with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.
According to the police, sometime in 2018, the District Constable allegedly solicited money from individuals after a matter was reported to him.
It is further alleged that the cop made unrealistic promises to the complainants, stating that he could assist in rectifying the matter, for which he received payment. After the payment was made to the District Constable, it was revealed that he was unable to deliver based on the arrangement with the complainants.
A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched into the matter.
Shortly thereafter, the police said, the District Constable fled the island in an effort to avoid prosecution. After he was deported back to the island, a warrant was prepared and he was arrested and charged.
He is scheduled to appear the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Friday, March 13.
